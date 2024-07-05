Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.98 °C, check weather forecast for July 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 6, 2024 28.42 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 27.34 °C Moderate rain July 8, 2024 31.71 °C Moderate rain July 9, 2024 29.12 °C Moderate rain July 10, 2024 30.07 °C Moderate rain July 11, 2024 31.83 °C Light rain July 12, 2024 28.58 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.02 °C Light rain Chennai 33.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.85 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.94 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.19 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.66 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 5, 2024, is 29.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.98 °C and 31.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 6, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.69 °C and 30.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 40.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 5, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

