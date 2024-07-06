Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.56 °C, check weather forecast for July 6, 2024
Jul 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 6, 2024, is 28.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.56 °C and 32.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 05:38 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 7, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.31 °C and 33.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 6, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 7, 2024
|32.95 °C
|Light rain
|July 8, 2024
|31.8 °C
|Light rain
|July 9, 2024
|30.07 °C
|Light rain
|July 10, 2024
|30.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 11, 2024
|30.82 °C
|Light rain
|July 12, 2024
|31.09 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 13, 2024
|32.55 °C
|Broken clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|29.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|24.72 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.81 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.72 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|29.59 °C
|Light rain
