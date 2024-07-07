Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.73 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024
Jul 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 7, 2024, is 31.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.73 °C and 32.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:38 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 8, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.08 °C and 33.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.73 °C and 32.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 51.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 7, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 8, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.08 °C and 33.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.73 °C and 32.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 51.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 8, 2024
|32.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 9, 2024
|31.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 10, 2024
|34.17 °C
|Light rain
|July 11, 2024
|33.08 °C
|Light rain
|July 12, 2024
|32.5 °C
|Broken clouds
|July 13, 2024
|33.47 °C
|Light rain
|July 14, 2024
|34.76 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 7, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.07 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.84 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.48 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|29.13 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy