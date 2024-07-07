Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.73 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 8, 2024 32.03 °C Moderate rain July 9, 2024 31.57 °C Moderate rain July 10, 2024 34.17 °C Light rain July 11, 2024 33.08 °C Light rain July 12, 2024 32.5 °C Broken clouds July 13, 2024 33.47 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 34.76 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.07 °C Light rain Chennai 31.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.84 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.48 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 29.13 °C Light rain

The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 7, 2024, is 31.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.73 °C and 32.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:38 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 8, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.08 °C and 33.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.With temperatures ranging between 25.73 °C and 32.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 51.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

