Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Jan Ashirwad Yatra being undertaken to misguide people: Sachin Pilot
Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (PTI)
Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (PTI)
jaipur news

Jan Ashirwad Yatra being undertaken to misguide people: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot, who was addressing journalists in Jodhpur, referred to the agitation against the three farm laws passed last year and added there have been attempts to threaten, muzzle and arrest the agitating farmers
READ FULL STORY
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 05:19 PM IST

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra across the country and said it was being untaken to misguide people. “What blessings are they seeking when the prices of petrol and diesel have crossed 100 and gas cylinder 850?” he asked. He criticised the central government over poor Covid-19 management and China and Pakistan’s aggression along India’s borders.

“...they are seeking blessings of people in such a situation; this is beyond comprehension,” he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: NCP drive to counter ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’

Pilot, who was addressing journalists in Jodhpur, referred to the agitation against the three farm laws passed last year and added there have been attempts to threaten, muzzle and arrest the agitating farmers. “But you will never talk of justice. This is sheer stubbornness, and such things are not a good sign for democracy.”

He reiterated Congress’s stand that these farm laws must be scrapped in the interest of the farmers and the country. He asked the central government to listen to the voices on the ground. Pilot said the BJP never gave an impression of being “a positive opposition” in Rajasthan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.