Jodhpur tense as admin suspends Internet services across city over communal clashes
- The clashes broke out in the Jalori Gate area of Jodhpur over raising a religious flag ahead of Eid late on Monday and spread to some neighbouring areas on Tuesday.
The Jodhpur administration on Tuesday extended suspension of internet services that was earlier imposed in 10 police station areas to the entire city to check the spread of rumours in the wake of communal clashes. Curfew continued to remain in place in the 10 locations.
Hours ago, minister of state for home Rajendra Yadav said more than 50 people were arrested so far in connection with the communal violence that erupted in the Jalori Gate area of the city.
The clashes broke out over raising a religious flag ahead of Eid late on Monday in the Jalori Gate area and spread to some neighbouring localities on Tuesday.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who was from Jodhpur, appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony. "While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order," he said.
In an interview to a news channel, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to divert attention from the economic issues plaguing the country through the Jodhpur violence.
The Jodhpur deputy commissioner of police had earlier issued orders imposing a curfew till May 4 midnight.
-
Punjab begins fifth round of counselling to fill BDS seats
With 43% undergraduate seats lying vacant in private dental colleges of Punjab even after four rounds of counselling, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, is now conducting the fifth round for admissions to the 2021-22 academic session. The BFUHS on Tuesday started the second mop-up round to fill the vacant bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) seats by opening its portal for fresh registrations.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: 803 Mumbai mosques have nod to install loudspeakers
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray - whose warning to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques if those are not removed by May 3, stoked controversy in the state last month, reiterated his appeal to play the hymn from Wednesday (May 4) onwards. Taking to Twitter, he asked his Hindu brothers and sisters to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers if they heard the azan. “That's when they will realise, the hindrance of these loudspeakers!” he tweeted.
-
BJP gave ‘contract’ to MNS to disturb peace in state: Sena
Mumbai The Shiv Sena launched an attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Tuesday, with the party leader Sanjay Raut saying that just because they have taken a 'contract' from a political party, they cannot disturb law-and-order in the state. An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, said, “BJP's 'booster dose' rally in Mumbai on May 1 was planned to target Shiv Sena, while BJP's 'concubine' (upavastra) MNS targeted Sharad Pawar in Aurangabad.”
-
Covid incentive row: Health dept files case against MLA Saryu Roy
Jharkhand's health department has filed an FIR (first information report) against Independent legislator Saryu Roy under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Official Secrets Act, 1923, for allegedly leaking secret documents, police said on Tuesday. In-charge of Doranda police station, Ramesh Kumar, confirmed that an FIR was filed on Monday against Roy, MLA from Jamshedpur (East), by under secretary of state health department, Vijay Verma. Roy, meanwhile, termed the FIR a “reflection of a dirty mind”.
-
Bihar, Jharkhand fail to resolve dispute over pension liability
Bihar and Jharkhand failed to resolve their dispute over pension liability arrears at the April 27 meeting of eastern zonal council where the issue was discussed in detail, officials familiar with the matter said. Both states have, however, agreed to further deliberations on the matter by the offices of their respective accountant generals and finance department officials. The matter dates back to 2000 when Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics