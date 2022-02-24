‘Like dark-skinned bride’: Rajasthan BJP chief’s shocker on budget sets up a row

JAIPUR: Satish Poonia, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajasthan unit, on Wednesday launched an acerbic attack on the state budget presented by chief minister Ashok Gehlot but appeared to trip as he went on to compare the budget proposals with “a dark-skinned bride” presented before people after a visit to a beauty parlour.

“The budget is an eyewash… It looks like a dark-skinned bride who has been taken to a beauty parlour and presented after a good make-up. I can see nothing more in this budget,” Poonia said in one of his many media interactions throughout the day, provoking a sharp backlash from the Congress.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said Poonia not only insulted women but also hurt the dignity of womanhood with his indecent and irresponsible remarks. “Using derogatory words for women, indecent language for sisters and daughters has become the hallmark of BJP leaders,” he said..

Rajasthan women commission chairperson Rehana Riyaz said, “The state BJP president sees women as a commodity….I feel insulted. I want not an only apology from him but also legal action against him.”

Rehana Riyaz, who was earlier president of the Rajasthan Congress’s women’s wing, said the state commission will ask the assembly speaker to take action against Poona. “We are taking legal advice if the commission can take action against an MLA,” she said.

Poonia hasn’t responded to the criticism over his remarks. BJP MLA and spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma said Poonia’s statement was a satire against the populist budget announcements. “There was no intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments,” he said.

Sharma’s statement didn’t mollify Poonia’s critics.

All India Mahila Congress president Netta D’Souza called Poonia’s remark “reprehensible” and “outrageous”. “This very outrageous remark is not only an insult to women but it is an anti-constitutional statement that stinks of untouchability and apartheid,” D’Souza said in a statement, according to news agency PTI. She demanded a public apology from the minister.

Why has the National Commission for Women, not reacted to this statement yet, D’Souza asked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON