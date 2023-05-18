Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: One killed, four injured in Madarsa building collapse in Bharatpur

Rajasthan: One killed, four injured in Madarsa building collapse in Bharatpur

BySuresh Foujdar
May 18, 2023 04:20 PM IST

Police said the incident took place near Jhantli village under police station Seekri where a building of Madarsa was being constructed on Sikri to Pahari road

A 20-year-old man was killed and four others injured after an under-construction building of a Madarsa collapsed on Wednesday evening in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, police said.

An under-construction Madarsa building collapsed in Bharatpur on Wednesday evening (HT Photo)
Police have identified the deceased as Veer Singh, a labourer. Police said the injured, were referred to Alwar Hospital.

Police said the incident took place near Jhantli village under police station Seekri where Madarsa building was being constructed on Sikri to Pahari road.

According to police, a few labourers were working on the rooftop of the Madarsa, which collapsed due to a hail storm on Wednesday evening.

Police said they arrived at the incident spot with a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and began rescue operations.

10 labourers were rescued and rushed to a local hospital where Veer Singh, a native of village Jhanjhar was declared dead by doctors, while four injured persons were referred to Alwar Hospital, said police.

Sikri police station house officer Naresh Sharma said they registered a case against said two contractors identified as Bachchu Singh and Sakur, who fled the spot after the incident, based on a complaint from the father of the deceased.

Police will investigate and take legal action against contractors, Sharma said.

rajasthan labourer
Thursday, May 18, 2023
