Major bureaucratic reshuffle: 29 IAS, 16 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan
The Rajasthan state government on Monday transferred 29 IAS and 16 IPS officers, including six collectors and three superintendents of police.
Prakash Rajpurohit is appointed as the new collector of Jaipur; Jitendra Kumar Soni of Alwar; Anil Kumar Agarwal of Dholpur; Tina Dabi of Jaisalmer; Ravindra Goswami of Bundi and Inderjeet Yadav of Dungarpur.
Veena Pradhan, Managing Director Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Ltd is appointed as the Commissioner of departmental inquiries; while home secretary Kailash Chand Meena was made Divisional Commissioner of Jodhpur.
Dr Pratibha Singh is transferred to Director, Panchayati Raj; and Vijay Pal Singh as MD Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation.
In the IPS transfer list, Anil Kumar has been appointed as the new SP of Pratapgarh; Mridul Kacchhawa of Jhunjhunu; and Sanjeev Jain of Dausa.
IPS Amrita Duhan has been made the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jodhpur (east); Vandita Rana, DCP (West), Jaipur city; and Yogesh Goyal DCP (North), Jaipur.
IPS Prashan Kumar Khamesra was transferred as IGP, Kota from Bharatpur, Gaurav Srivastava as IGP, Bharatpur from IGP Personnel, Jaipur.
On July 1, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after visiting the aggrieved family of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was hacked to death, the Udaipur Inspector General of Police, HinglajDan (IG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar were transferred late on Thursday night.
32 IPS officers were transferred, which included SPs in 10 districts.
-
Punjab cabinet expansion: Who are the 5 new ministers in Bhagwant Mann govt?
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday expanded his cabinet, with five Aam Aadmi Party MLAs being inducted in the government. It was the first cabinet expansion of the AAP government after it won the Assembly elections this year. Here's all you need to know about the new ministers.
-
Will look into grievances about Covid-19 claims: IRDA assures HC
Mumbai: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority on Monday, assured the Bombay high court (HC) that it will look into grievances about the purported irregularities committed by insurance companies in processing Covid-related insurance claims. The assurance came in response to a Public Interest Litigation, which sought a probe into the irregularities committed by insurance companies in processing Covid-19 claims and the inaction of the IRDA to curb them.
-
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde breaks down in House while recalling family
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday broke down while speaking in the state assembly. Remembering his family, the chief minister became emotional as he recalled the demise of his two children while he was a corporator. Shinde's children Dipesh and Shubhada had drowned in the family's ancestral village. During his address, Shinde said he did not betray anyone but revolted against injustice.
-
Delhi: From a granary to creative business street
For the uninitiated, Dhan Mill Compound, a former granary and a cluster of warehouses, has morphed into the city’s modish food, fashion, design and lifestyle destination. Its streets are lined with art cafes, home décor outlets, ateliers, art galleries, pottery studios, dance halls and high-end boutiques, whose facades and interiors are as interesting and experimental as the wares they deal in. Interestingly, all of these fancy establishments are housed in re-purposed warehouse buildings, which still have metal roofs.
-
Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt
According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”. Notably, the government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.
