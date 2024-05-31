Man sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping minor in Rajasthan

Bharatpur: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Rajasthan on Friday convicted a man in a 2021 case of raping a minor girl in Dholpur and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment with a penalty of Rs.65,000, officials aware of the matter said. (Representative Photo)

The court issued a verdict after hearing 21 eyewitnesses. The public prosecutor of the POCSO court said that a man kidnapped his neighbour’s minor daughter ad raped her.

A complaint was launched on March 18, 2021, by the father of the rape survivor, stating that his daughter was kidnapped and accused his neighbour of abduction while she was asleep at home.

Following the complaint, police arrested the accused and rescued the minor from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. She was taken to the hospital for a checkup, and her statement was recorded before the magistrate.