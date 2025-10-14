Minor dies by suicide after man blackmails her in Rajasthan’s Barmer: Police

A 17-year-old girl died by suicide late on Sunday night after a man blackmailed and harassed her in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said. According to the complaint lodged with the police, the youth allegedly entered the minor’s house at night to harass her. (Representative file photo)

The deceased minor girl’s family members alleged that she was being harassed and blackmailed by a man who had been troubling her continuously. The family had lodged a case of rape and blackmailing.

The incident was reported from the Sadar Police Station area of Barmer district.

Based on the family’s report, a case has been registered against the youth, and later the body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

Confirming the development, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Jasaram Bose, said that the minor’s family alleged that the girl was distressed and troubled by the youth, leading her to take the extreme step.

A case has been registered based on the report, and a thorough investigation into the matter is underway. However, until filing of this report, police did not disclose the exact reason behind the incident saying that it is a matter of investigation.

According to the complaint lodged with the police, the youth allegedly entered the minor’s house at night to harass her, where he was spotted by the minor’s sister-in-law.

The sister-in-law and other family members chased the accused, but he managed to escape. The family also claimed that earlier, the minor had informed them about the youth’s coercion and blackmailing attempts.

Later that night, after the family went to sleep, the minor took the extreme step. On Monday morning, the family found her body inside the tank. The family took her out and brought her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290