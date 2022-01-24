Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Night temps dip by few degrees in parts of Rajasthan
jaipur news

Night temps dip by few degrees in parts of Rajasthan

According to a meteorological report issued on Monday, Jaipur recorded minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius, Pilani at 7.7 degrees Celsius and Ajmer at 6.2 degrees Celsius. 
The metrological department has predicted cold wave conditions and fog at several places in Rajasthan during the next 48 hours.(File photo. Representative image)
The metrological department has predicted cold wave conditions and fog at several places in Rajasthan during the next 48 hours.(File photo. Representative image)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 02:02 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Night temperatures dipped by a few degrees in parts of Rajasthan, and Chittorgarh was the coldest place in the state at 3.3 degrees Celsius, a meteorological report issued on Monday said.

Karauli recorded a minimum of 3.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, it said.

Sikar and Bhilwara recorded minimums of 4 degrees Celsius while night temperatures were 4.4 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur and Anta, 4.6 degrees Celsius in Dabok, 5.6 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, 6.1 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali, 6.2 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 7.1 degrees Celsius in Jaipur and 7.7 degrees Celsius in Pilani, according to the report.

The weather remained mainly dry during the last 24 hours.

The metrological department has predicted cold wave conditions and fog at several places in the state during the next 48 hours. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out