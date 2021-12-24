Home / Cities / Jaipur News / No govt benefits, penalties for unvaccinated in Rajasthan, orders Ashok Gehlot
jaipur news

No govt benefits, penalties for unvaccinated in Rajasthan, orders Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said Covid vaccination will be made mandatory for entry and use of facilities at various places in Rajasthan from February 1, 2022, and ordered officials to enforce face mask rule and social distancing norms from January.
Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has told district officers across the state to ensure that 100% of the state’s adult population gets the two doses of Covid vaccine by January 31, 2022. (ANI)
Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has told district officers across the state to ensure that 100% of the state’s adult population gets the two doses of Covid vaccine by January 31, 2022. (ANI)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Copy Link
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government will soon make it compulsory for residents of the state to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday, declaring that people who refuse to get vaccinated will not be eligible for benefits under government schemes and may also have to pay fines.

Gehlot, who reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state against the backdrop of mounting concern over the Omicron variant, also set a January 31, 2022 target to ensure 100% coverage for all adults. Rajasthan health secretary Vaibhav Galaria said 88.5% of the eligible population in the state has been administered the first dose, and 71.5% population is double vaccinated.

Rajasthan has reported 22 cases of the Omicron variant in the state and has started sending all Covid positive samples for genome sequencing.

According to a statement issued by the government after Gehlot’s review meeting, the chief minister cited the decision of Punjab government not to pay salaries to its employees who don’t get the jab. Tamil Nadu has also made vaccination mandatory for all government employees.

“A list of those not taking the vaccine should be prepared and their names should be removed from the list of government scheme beneficiaries,” the government statement said, quoting the chief minister.

A penalty can also be imposed for not getting vaccinated as is being done for not wearing a mask, Gehlot said after a meeting to review . Rajasthan has made wearing mask mandatory under the state version of Epidemic Control Act, 2020 and has prescribed fine of 200 for first offence and 500 for subsequent ones.

“The state government will ensure that no one refuses vaccinated. Guidelines will also be issued soon to make vaccination mandatory. By January 31, 2022, the second dose of vaccines must be administered and the district collectors should ensure 100% (double dose) vaccination,” Ashok Gehlot added.

Several states have re-introduced restrictions in view of the increasing cases of Covid infections including night curfews and barring people who have not been vaccinated from public spaces.

Gehlot said the Rajasthan government hadn’t withdrawn its previous notification imposing night curfew and will start enforcing its compliance.

“The night curfew is already there in Rajasthan. We haven’t withdrawn it, but over time, we became lenient. The night curfew is there from 11pm to 5 am, which needs to be enforced,” he said.

“The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly in many countries of the world. In such a situation, the people of the state should follow the Covid protocol and night curfew effectively. Otherwise, the state government will take strict steps against offenders,” said Gehlot.

The chief minister also nudged the central government to quickly decide in favour of a booster dose.

The central government should seriously consider administering of the vaccine’s booster dose to people above 60 years of age and frontline workers, and start vaccinating children also.

Senior pulmonologist Dr Virdrendra Choudhary described the government decision to make vaccination mandatory as “an important step”.

“Someone saying not getting vaccinated is his choice but he can be dangerous and act as a spreader. This variant, omicron spreads very fast and one cannot be allowed to endanger others’ life,” he said.

BJP MLA and spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma said, mandatory vaccination “is a good step and in the interest of the people.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out