Home / Cities / Jaipur News / On Ashok Gehlot's ‘gaddar’ jibe, Sachin Pilot says he is ‘hurt, but…': Report

On Ashok Gehlot's ‘gaddar’ jibe, Sachin Pilot says he is ‘hurt, but…': Report

jaipur news
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 10:16 PM IST

Sachin Pilot's remarks come days after a major row erupted following Ashok Gehlot's remarks that the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister is a “gaddar” and cannot replace him.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a joint press conference with Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Jaipur. (ANI file)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a joint press conference with Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Jaipur. (ANI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday once again tried to dismiss apprehensions over infighting in the party but admitted that he felt "sad and hurt" after Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot described him as a “gaddar” (traitor) recently.

"Yes, I am a politician. But I am also a human being. I did feel sad and hurt. I don't want to go into the past," Pilot told NDTV in an interview.

He, however, said “you have to move on”, adding that he has a mission at hand.

On Sunday as well, Pilot ruled out apprehensions that the infighting may affect the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan and added that the party's state unit is "fully united".

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister also slammed the BJP for taking potshots at the Congress over his differences with Gehlot, saying that "sounds rich" coming from the BJP which has at least a dozen claimants for the post of chief minister.

"There is so much disunity in the BJP. They have not even been able to establish themselves as a proper opposition in the last four years in Rajasthan," Pilot told PTI in an interview on a day the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan.

Asked about apprehensions about the yatra's fate in Rajasthan following the events leading up to it with Gehlot attacking him in an interview with NDTV, Pilot dismissed the apprehensions as "stories put out in the media".

His remarks come days after a major row erupted following Gehlot's remarks that Pilot is a “gaddar” and cannot replace him. The remarks drew a sharp response from Pilot who had said it was unbecoming of Gehlot's stature to use that kind of language and that such "mud-slinging" would not help at a time the focus should be on the yatra.

The escalation of the Gehlot-Pilot rift just ahead of the entry of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' into the desert state had put the party in a spot but KC Venugopal's, Congress committee general secretary (organisation), visit to the state last week calmed tempers and in a show of unity both Pilot and Gehlot posed for the cameras along with the AICC general secretary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
sachin pilot ashok gehlot rajasthan congress bharat jodo yatra + 3 more
sachin pilot ashok gehlot rajasthan congress bharat jodo yatra + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out