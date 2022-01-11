Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Over 93% eligible population receive first dose of Covid vaccine in Rajasthan, second dose coverage at 76%
Over 93% eligible population receive first dose of Covid vaccine in Rajasthan, second dose coverage at 76%

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has directed that by January 31, all eligible people will have to get both the doses against Covid-19, otherwise their visit to government offices will be stopped, health minister Parsadi Lal Meena said.
Rajasthan health minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that over 93% of those eligible in the state have received the first dose of the vaccine and 76% have received the second.(Representational Image)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:37 PM IST
PTI | , Jaipur

More than 93 percent of the eligible population in Rajasthan has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old Meena, who was administered the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here, said the pandemic can be defeated only by vaccination. 

"Be it the first dose or the second or the precautionary dose, whether eligible adolescents or elders, everyone should get the dose," he said.

In a statement, he noted that recently Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed that by January 31, all eligible people will have to get both the doses, otherwise their visit to government offices will be stopped. 

For the interest of the country, the state and also for the sake of one's own interest, everyone should get both the doses in the stipulated time, he added.

Meena said there is tremendous enthusiasm among the common people regarding vaccination in the state.

The minister said that so far more than 93 percent of the population in the state has received the first dose of vaccine and 76 percent of the eligible people have received the second dose.

At the same time, more than 40 per cent of adolescent girls in the age group of 15 to 18 have been given the first dose.

He said that people are also enthusiastic about the precautionary dose and so far about one lakh people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

