 Rajasthan: Car crashes into dumper truck, three dead - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Car crashes into dumper truck, three dead

Rajasthan: Car crashes into dumper truck, three dead

ByMukesh Mathrani
Mar 13, 2024 02:07 PM IST

Eyewitnesses said the accident was so severe that the car got completely crushed. The dumper driver fled the scene

Three people, including a father and son, were killed in a road accident in the wee hours of Wednesday after their speeding car met with a head-on collision with a dumper truck in Sanchore district of Rajasthan.

Representational image.
Representational image.

While two people died on the spot, the third passenger succumbed during treatment at a hospital. The accident took place on NH-68 in Karola Phanta area.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Eyewitnesses said the accident was so severe that the car got completely crushed. The dumper driver fled the scene, the police said.

According to the police, Omprakash Bishnoi (35), was going to meet his mother-in-law in Deesa, Gujarat along with his son and nephew, both minors.

District Collector Shakti Singh Rathore, Superintendent of Police Hari Shankar, and additional SP Mangi Lal Rathore rushed to the spot of the accident and launched a probe into the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On