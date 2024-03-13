Rajasthan: Car crashes into dumper truck, three dead

Three people, including a father and son, were killed in a road accident in the wee hours of Wednesday after their speeding car met with a head-on collision with a dumper truck in Sanchore district of Rajasthan. Representational image.

While two people died on the spot, the third passenger succumbed during treatment at a hospital. The accident took place on NH-68 in Karola Phanta area.

Eyewitnesses said the accident was so severe that the car got completely crushed. The dumper driver fled the scene, the police said.

According to the police, Omprakash Bishnoi (35), was going to meet his mother-in-law in Deesa, Gujarat along with his son and nephew, both minors.

District Collector Shakti Singh Rathore, Superintendent of Police Hari Shankar, and additional SP Mangi Lal Rathore rushed to the spot of the accident and launched a probe into the incident.