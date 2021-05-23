Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announces three-tier lockdown in state from May 24 to June 8

The Rajasthan government on Sunday imposed a three-tier lockdown in the state to curb the transmission of Covid-19. In a series of tweets, chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced the decision and the new guidelines to be followed during the period.

Gehlot also mentioned that the decision has been taken following a meeting with the state ministers earlier on Saturday (May 22). The decision was announced on a day when the state reported 6,521 new Covid-19 cases and113 deaths on Sunday.

“Under the three-level public discipline lockdown, social behavior at the family, ward, village, city and state levels is being changed in accordance with the Covid-19 protocol. All people of the state will have to change their social behavior strictly by following these guidelines,” CM Gehlot tweeted in Hindi on Sunday.

What is the three-tier lockdown ?

The three-tier lockdown system is being implemented to enforce Covid appropriate behaviour at three different levels.

In the first stage, the government has asked people to not allow outsiders into their houses in order to keep children and the elders safe. It also advised that if necessary, open spaces should be used for meeting other people by following Covid-19 protocols.

The second stage involves the monitoring at the locality and village levels, wherein not more than five people would be allowed to gather, in a move aimed at controlling the spread of the infection.

Under the third tier of restrictions, traffic from one city to another and from one village to another and between cities and villages would be completely banned. However, all medical emergencies and other permissible categories would be allowed. The chief minister also asked the village level monitoring committees to step up their roles in ensuring the restrictions under this tier.

Guidelines during the three-tier lockdown

Many guidelines have also been issued by the state government to be followed during the 15-day lockdown.

Crowding at wedding ceremonies was termed one of the major reasons for the spread of the disease and so all such celebrations have been barred till June 30. However, marriages at homes and court marriages would be permitted with a maximum attendance of 11 people.

Also, the penalty for not wearing a mask in public places has been increased to ₹1000 from the existing ₹500.

Markets except those selling dairy, milk products, mandis, shops selling fruits and vegetables and vendors of such products on carts, rickshaws and flower garland shops will remain closed between 12pm on May 28 to 5am on June 1 and between 12pm on June 4 to 5am on June 8.

The state has also mandated a negative RT PCR certificate, not older than 72 hours, for travellers coming from outside the state. If not provided, the passenger would undergo a mandatory 15-day quarantine.

Migrant workers have been allowed to continue their work at their respective units. Special buses would be operated for their travel and a transit pass would also be provided for them.

Covid-19 vaccination has also been allowed however beneficiaries can only visit the vaccination centres within the same locality as their residence.