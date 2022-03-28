Rajasthan CM inspects development work at Barkatullah Khan Stadium
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday visited Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur and inspected the development work and said that the government wants youths to become successful in big tournaments like the Olympics, Commonwealth games.
Speaking to the media here, Gehlot said, "We want the youth of our state to become successful in tournaments like the Olympics, Commonwealth. We won't shy away from helping them. The kind of environment that is created to promote sports today was never created before. Youth should get all possible sports facilities."
The chief minister further said that the games are being organised at the state level which is a new initiative to give the youth an option to play in their own villages.
"Games are being organised at the state level. The organisation of games in the villages is a new initiative. The youth who play sports like kabaddi, volleyball and others will get an option to play in their own villages. We have announced that the ones who would win medals will be given priority in other works also. It is an effort to encourage sports," he said.
The chief minister took stock of the renovation and development works being done by JDA. He was accompanied by the officers associated with JDA, District Collector and public representatives.
