Rajasthan Congress asks district units to comply with 50% youth quota. Minister disagrees
JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Congress on Tuesday told party leaders to ensure that 50% of office-bearers at the district level and below were below 50 years of age in compliance with the youth quota introduced in the party’s Udaipur Chintan Shivir’s declaration.
The Rajasthan Congress appointed district presidents in 13 of the state’s 38 districts in December last. Party leaders said district presidents of the remaining 25 districts will be appointed within the next two months.
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, 57, said the instructions to the district presidents have been issued in line with the resolutions passed in the Nav Sankalp Shivir. “We have asked all the newly appointed district presidents of Congress to ensure 50% of the posts in the proposed district executive are below 50 years,” he told reporters.
Dotasara added that the district units have been told to send their nomination for the appointments to the party headquarters in Rajasthan capital Jaipur and also ensure that their proposals give equitable representation to other backward classes, minorities, scheduled castes and tribes and women.
The 50% quota for young people is part of the Congress’s road-map for the 2024 elections and will eventually apply to party tickets allotted for elections. The Udaipur declaration said the party will decide on an age cap for candidates for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and other elected posts as well.
Not everyone in Rajasthan Congress is, however, as enthused with the decision.
Food and civil supplies minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas spoke out against the emphasis on age. “Age has no place in politics,” the 53-year-old minister said.
“Young people should not have the misconception that we are the only ones fit or we can do good work, as seniority, experience and age also teaches a lot. To talk about age is to hide one’s weakness,” he said.
Khachariyawas said politics is an open field, be it Congress or BJP, one who deserves will move ahead.
-
Bihar court awards life term to 65-year-old for raping minor
Darbhanga: A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced a 65-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2018. The convict will have to undergo a jail term for as long as he lives. Special judge Binay Shanker handed a life term to the convict, a tuition teacher, who had raped the girl, then 9 years old, on July 17, 2018. The crime had taken place under Hayaghat police station limits.
-
‘Aapda Mitra’, ‘Aapda Sakhi’ schemes to be expanded to 25 districts
The UP government, in collaboration with the State Disaster Management Authority, is all set to expand its 'Aapda Mitra' and 'Aapda Sakhi' schemes to 25 natural disaster-prone districts of the state, said the government in a statement on Tuesday. Under the scheme, people will be assisted to deal with natural calamities such as rain, cloudburst, hailstorm, etc. Under this scheme, 10 lakh women of self-help groups will be given training in disaster management.
-
96 dengue cases in Delhi so far
Nearly 100 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital till date, according to a civic report released on Tuesday. Till April 30 this year, 81 dengue cases had been recorded in the city, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said in its weekly report. Ninety-six cases of dengue have been reported till May 14, it said. Civic officials said this year, dengue cases are being recorded early due to the congenial weather for mosquito-breeding.
-
Seven DElEd colleges of west UP bow out of admission race
At a time when the examination regulatory authority, Prayagraj, is busy preparing for starting the process of admissions to the diploma in elementary education (DElEd) course, formerly known as BTC, for the 2022-23 session, seven private DElEd colleges of western UP have voluntarily bowed out of the race of admissions. The DElEd is a two-year diploma programme for candidates aspiring to be a teacher in primary and upper primary schools.
-
Karnataka Home Minister affirms strict implementation of 'Anti-Conversion' law
Affirming the Karnataka government's commitment to strict implementation of the proposed "anti-conversion law", state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said it is not against any religion, but religious conversion by force or through inducement has no place under the legislation. Trying to allay the fears of the Christian community, the Minister clarified that there is nothing in the proposed legislation that curtails the constitutionally provided religious rights.
