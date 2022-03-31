Rajasthan doctor suicide: Arrested BJP leader says case 'at behest of Gehlot'
Rajasthan police on Thursday apprehended two people, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jitendra Gothwal, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a doctor in Dausa district. Gothwal denied claimed a false case had been lodged at the 'behest of chief minister Ashok Gehlot'. "… just because I sent a rail ticket to Priyanka Gandhi (to visit and see the law-and-order situation in the state). Case was already filed under murder charges. They don't have video evidence against me," he declared.
The 'rail ticket' remark referred to Gothwal booking a train ticket for Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and asking her to visit Rajasthan to take cognisance of a rape complaint filed by a teenager against five people, including the son of a Congress MLA, on Sunday. The MLA's son and others were booked by Dausa police for their alleged involvement in the rape.
Meanwhile, Gothwal and the other person apprehended in connection with the doctor's suicide, have been booked on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide.
"Police have identified two people from the video of protest (on women doctor's suicide) including Jitendra Gothwal. Both of them were present in the court. So far 32 people have been detained," Lal Chandra Kayal, assistant superintendent of police, was quoted by news agency ANI.
On Wednesday, Dr Archana Sharma allegedly died by suicide after a first information report (FIR) with charges of murder was filed against her over the death of a pregnant woman she was treating.
Dr Sharma had earlier complained of harassment after the police booked her for murder.
On Wednesday the doctor's husband alleged his wife had panicked after the murder case was registered and claimed senior BJP leaders were behind the case being filed. He claimed Gothwal had been present when the patient's family was protesting after her death on Tuesday.
