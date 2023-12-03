BJP races ahead in Rajasthan, maintains comfortable lead over Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are leading the ruling Congress in Rajasthan with margin that is increasing every passing hour, latest update on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website stated. The counting of votes began at 8am amid tight security arrangements on Sunday. (File photo)

The Opposition BJP is leading on 100 seats while the ruling Congress is at 78 around 10:50am, the ECI website said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Bharat Adivasi Party, which has made its debut this election is leading on 3 while others at 12, the ECI website showed.

Commenting on the trends, BJP state chief CP Joshi said this is the beginning of the defeat of injustice.

The counting of votes began at 8am amid tight security arrangements on Sunday.

Also Read: Rajasthan Election Results 2023 LIVE

According to TV reports, top leaders of both parties including chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, Diya Kumari and Sachin Pilot are leading.

Raje is leading with over 19,000 votes (11am) in Jhalarapatan, independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati is ahead in Sheo with over 7,300 votes while CM Gehlot remains ahead with over 9,700 votes from Sardarpura constituency.