Rajasthan: Family of five including three minors burnt to death in cylinder blast

A family of five including three minors were burnt to death after a cylinder exploded inside their house in Rajasthan’s Jaipur city on Thursday morning, said police. The incident took place when the woman was working in the kitchen and the gas cylinder exploded. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the family, hailing from Bihar, came to Jaipur to work in a factory and were staying in a slum in Jasla village.

“The incident took place when the woman was working in the kitchen and the gas cylinder exploded. All the family members including their three minor children were burnt alive after the house caught fire,” said the station house officer (SHO) Rajendra Sharma.

“The bodies were sent for autopsy. An FSL team was also called at the spot. Further investigation is underway,” said Sharma.

Meanwhile, chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also extended his condolences to the family of the deceased.

“It’s a heart-wrenching news of the untimely demise of 5 civilians due to the massive fire at Vishwakarma in Jaipur. I pray to the god to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the family members to bear this thunderbolt and speedy recovery of the injured. Instructions have also been given to provide proper treatment facilities to the injured,” CM wrote.