Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan govt changes its mind on cracker ban, says ‘green crackers’ permitted
jaipur news

Rajasthan govt changes its mind on cracker ban, says ‘green crackers’ permitted

Green crackers, which have been permitted by the Rajasthan government on Friday, are not as polluting as the conventional types of firecrackers. They contain at least 30% less particulate matters such as Sulphur Dioxide and Nitrogen Oxide.
Green crackers have been allowed in Rajasthan, according to a new order by the state’s home department (HT file photo/Bharat Bhushan)
Green crackers have been allowed in Rajasthan, according to a new order by the state’s home department (HT file photo/Bharat Bhushan)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Copy Link
By Sachin Saini

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Thursday ended the ban on the use and sale of green crackers imposed just a fortnight earlier, saying the restriction will only apply in the National Capital Region (NCR). Two districts, Alwar and Bharatpur, fall under the NCR.

The state government, on September 30, ordered a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers, citing danger to people with coronavirus disease and others from the toxic fumes. The ban was effective from October 1, 2021 and was to continue till January 31, 2022.

On Friday, the government announced that it has amended its decision, saying that it had made amendments to the previous advisory after looking at the Covid-19 situation and keeping in mind the decision of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal.

‘Green crackers’ are not as polluting as the conventional types of firecrackers and they contain at least 30% less particulate matters such as Sulphur Dioxide and Nitrogen Oxide.

“There will be a ban on the sale and use of crackers in the national capital region. Leaving NCR, in remaining Rajasthan sale and use of green crackers will be permitted,” said the home department order. Apart from the NCR towns, the ban will be imposed in cities with poor air quality.

According to the order, the green crackers will be allowed on Diwali, Guruparv and other festivals from 8pm to 10 pm; on chhath festival between 6 am to 8am; and on Christmas and New Year between 11.55 pm to 12.30 pm.

It said the green crackers can be identified by scanning the QR code on the packaging.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out