Rajasthan govt increases financial aid for people with 100% disability to 1,000

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday announced that it has decided to increase the monthly financial assistance for persons with 100% disability to ₹1,000, along with pension.

“Chief minister Ashok Gehlot agreed to give monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 in addition to pension to special persons with 100% disability. For this, he has approved the draft guidelines for the Monthly Financial Assistance Scheme 2022 for the specially-abled in need of more support,” the CM’s office said in an official statement.

At present, a monthly pension of ₹750- ₹1,250 is provided to disabled people based on age groups. People aged up to 58 years are given ₹750, up to 75 years ₹1000, and above 75 years ₹1,250.

Gehlot made the announcement during a discussion of the Finance and Appropriation Bill 2022-23. According to the statement, there are at present 21,717 pensioners with 100% disability who will avail this additional financial assistance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON