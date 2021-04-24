IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan govt's 24x7 control room set up to tackle Covid-19 crisis
A temporary barricade set up to prevent locals from entering the market after Rajasthan Government imposed lockdown in view of surge in coronavirus cases, in Beawar. (PTI Photo)
A temporary barricade set up to prevent locals from entering the market after Rajasthan Government imposed lockdown in view of surge in coronavirus cases, in Beawar. (PTI Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan govt's 24x7 control room set up to tackle Covid-19 crisis

IPS, RAS and RPS officers will work in three shifts of eight hours each in the control room. There will be five officers in each shift. An IPS officer will head each shift.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 02:46 PM IST

The Rajasthan government on Friday set up a 24x7 control room to handle the COVID-19 crisis in the state and deputed 20 officers who will work in three shifts, an official spokesperson said.

The control room, set up in the IT Department's C-Scheme, will coordinate with district-level war rooms and different government departments for better management of the pandemic. The control room will also coordinate to ensure oxygen supply to hospitals and the availability of beds in medical facilities, the spokesperson said.

IPS, RAS and RPS officers will work in three shifts of eight hours each in the control room. There will be five officers in each shift. An IPS officer will head each shift.

IPS officers Jainarayan, Anshuman Bhomia, Dr Ravi, Satyendra Singh are among the 20 officers who will run the control room, the spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 in rajasthan coronavirus in jaipur
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP