Rajasthan govt's 24x7 control room set up to tackle Covid-19 crisis

The Rajasthan government on Friday set up a 24x7 control room to handle the COVID-19 crisis in the state and deputed 20 officers who will work in three shifts, an official spokesperson said.

The control room, set up in the IT Department's C-Scheme, will coordinate with district-level war rooms and different government departments for better management of the pandemic. The control room will also coordinate to ensure oxygen supply to hospitals and the availability of beds in medical facilities, the spokesperson said.

IPS, RAS and RPS officers will work in three shifts of eight hours each in the control room. There will be five officers in each shift. An IPS officer will head each shift.

IPS officers Jainarayan, Anshuman Bhomia, Dr Ravi, Satyendra Singh are among the 20 officers who will run the control room, the spokesperson said.