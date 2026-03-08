Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Rajasthan's Jalore, flees with it

A man allegedly cut off his mother-in-law’s nose with scissors in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Saturday following a prolonged family dispute and fled the scene with the severed part, the police said. Rajasthan Police officials during an investigation. (HT File/Representative photo)

According to the police, the incident occurred around 5pm on Saturday in the Sarwana police station area. The victim’s husband, Babulal Khichad, filed a complaint alleging that his son-in-law attacked his wife while she was on her way to the police station to lodge a report against him.

Also read | American founder reflects on her relationship with Indian mother-in-law from village

Police said Sohanlal, son of Bhanwarlal Kadwasra and a resident of Bhimghuda village, had married Sarita, daughter of Babulal Khichad from Doongri village, about six years ago. The marriage had taken place under the traditional ‘Aata-Sata’ system. However, the couple had been facing marital problems for nearly a year, and Sarita had been living separately from her husband. Community-level panchayat meetings were also held to resolve the dispute, but the matter remained unsettled.

The injured woman, Kaili Devi (52), who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mehsana, Gujarat, said tensions had been brewing in the family for several days. A heated argument broke out at home around 2pm on Saturday. Disturbed by the situation, she decided to go to Sarwana police station to file a complaint against her son-in-law.

Around 5pm, while she was on the way to the police station, Sohanlal allegedly attacked her and cut off her nose with scissors. After the assault, he fled the spot carrying the severed part.

Also read | Mother charged with murder after daughters found dead in locked Delhi home

Following the incident, Kaili Devi was first taken to the government hospital in Sanchore. Due to the seriousness of her injuries, family members later shifted her to a hospital in Mehsana for further treatment.

Sarwana circle inspector Mohanlal Kumawat said the accused believed his mother-in-law was responsible for the ongoing family conflict and had earlier accused her of instigating his wife against him. Police have registered a case and launched a search to arrest the absconding accused.