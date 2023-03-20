Rajasthan: MLAs demand special package for farmers as untimely rains damage crops

Expressing concerns over crop loss due to untimely rains in Rajasthan, the MLAs (members of legislative assembly) on Monday demanded a special package for farmers. District collectors have been directed to conduct girdawri to assess the damage caused. (Representative file image)

Expressing dissatisfaction over the government’s reply inside the assembly, opposition BJP staged a walkout.

During zero hour, the minister for disaster management and relief department, Govind Ram Meghwal informed the house that girdawari is being conducted and the farmers will be provided relief under the state disaster response force (SDRF) norms and issue will be taken up with the chief minister for special package to farmers.

The minister said that due to untimely rains and hailstorm, the farmers in Rajasthan have suffered crop loss, and that the district collectors have been directed to conduct girdawri to assess the same.

“On an average, 103 lakh hectare of land is sown with various crops (wheat, barley, gram, and mustard) during rabi season. In 2022-23, an area of 109.55 lakh hectare sowing was done,” he said.

He informed the house that guidelines have been issued for the payment of agricultural input subsidy to eligible farmers affected by damage to rabi crops due to frost-cold wave and hailstorm in the month of December-January according to SDRF norms.

According to SDRF norms, assistance will also be provided by the department to farmers affected by crop failure in the months of January to March.

Meghwal said the state government intends to give a special package to give maximum relief to affected farmers.

Discussion regarding this special package will also be held in the cabinet meeting.

Congress MLAs Harish Choudhary and Padma Ram demanded a special package for farmers to meet the losses.

Choudhary also suggested extending the date of cooperative loan. Another MLA Jagdish Chandra suggested waiving interest from crop loans.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Lal Chand Kataria said in case of crop damage due to unseasonal rain, hailstorm and water-logging in the state, it is necessary to inform the concerned company or the nearest agriculture officer within 72 hours to claim the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

He said that the state government is determined to prepare the girdawari report to assess the loss of farmers, get compensation from the Natural Disaster Relief Fund, personal crop insurance and other items including Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance.

Kataria said that in case of damage to crops insured under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, it is necessary for the farmer to inform the insurance company, the local officials of the agriculture department, officials of the revenue department, the Raj Kisan Suvidha App and the company’s helpline numbers within 72 hours.

Insurance cover is available for a period of 14 days in case of damage to the harvested crop lying in the field.

The threat of damage to crops due to western disturbances has not averted yet, and the farmers need to be careful of rain and hailstorm.

He said that in the last four years, crop insurance claims worth ₹18,500 crore have been distributed by the state government to about 1.90 crore crop insured farmers.

Cornering the government, deputy leader of opposition (LoP), Rajendra Rathore, said the minister in his reply stated that special girdawari was conducted in January but the claims have not been released till date.

The call centres didn’t alert the farmers of the weather. The government conducted digital girdawari and none of the officials went to the ground for feedback.

Claiming dissatisfaction with the government’s reply, the opposition staged a walkout.

On January 29 and 30, orders were issued for girdawari of crop damage due to hailstorm.

In these, reports of more than 33% damage have been received in Kota and Udaipur districts.

According to the report, 18,422 tenants have been affected in 75 villages of 5 tehsils. He informed that in 19 districts, the information about crop damage is nil, while action will be taken under SDRF norms after receiving information from the remaining 12 districts.

The report received shows 8,293 tenant farmers have been affected in 69 villages of 6 tehsils of Kota, said the minister.

Speaking on the issue earlier, BJP MLA and state chief Satish Poonia said majority of the crops have been damaged due to unseasonal rains.

“Shocked to see damaged crops due to rain, a farmer in Bundi died by suicide by consuming poisonous substance. Two other died due to lightning in Jhalawar and Dausa, respectively,” he said.

The government should immediately take stock of crop and cattle loss, he had said.