Rajasthan stops commercial activities at Nahargarh and Amer forts

JAIPUR: Rajasthan’s archaeology department has ordered stopping all commercial activists at two popular tourist destinations outside Jaipur, Amer Fort and Nahargarh Fort, in compliance with the National Green Tribunal order, state government officials said.

The commercial activities impacted by the green tribunal’s order include restaurants and the light and sound show at the two tourist spots. Nahargarh Fort was visited by 366,000 tourists between April and November this year while Amer Fort had a footfall of 495,000 during the same period.

The Rajasthan government has approached the Supreme Court against the NGT order to seek a stay. The Supreme Court, which took up the case on Wednesday, has put off the hearing to January.

The closure of commercial activities at the two forts on Wednesday follows an order by Pradeep Kumar Gawande, director of Rajasthan’s archaeology and museums department a day earlier. Gawande’s order said the bar on commercial activities will continue till a decision on the special leave petition (SLP) filed in the Supreme Court is received.

On October 4, NGT directed the government to shut all commercial activities in the notified forest area of Nahargarh wildlife sanctuary from December 1.

The NGT order also directed the government to discontinue the light and sound programme in the area of wildlife sanctuary but has not prohibited parking of vehicles or entry of visitors to the forts.

It, however, told the forest department to install noise barriers to mitigate noise generated by the vehicles.

The area of Nahargarh Wildlife Sanctuary was notified in 1980 by the Rajasthan government – both monuments are located in the sanctuary area, and are maintained by the archeology department.

Tour operator, Sanjay Kaushik said both sites are prominent monuments of Jaipur and such decisions will certainly affect tourism. The decision should be reconsidered as it adds to the state’s revenue and funds maintenance of the sites, he added.