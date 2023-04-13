Rajasthan woman's fight against crocodile to save husband wins hearts on social media

A woman from Rajasthan's Karauli district has garnered widespread admiration for her bravery in rescuing her husband from a crocodile attack. In a video that gained traction on the internet, the woman recounted how she summoned the courage to save her husband's life. Vimal Bai fought for 15 minutes to save her husband's life from the crocodile attack. (source:Twitter/@pantlp)

Also Read | Rajasthan: Clashes erupt in Bharatpur over installation of Ambedkar statue

Banne Singh and his wife Vimal Bai, who went to the Chambal River to provide water to their goats, were unexpectedly caught in a dangerous situation, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. While they were near the water body, a crocodile suddenly attacked Banne and attempted to drag him into the river. But his wife reacted swiftly and used the only weapon she had at hand, a stick, to hit the large reptile and save her husband.

Also Read | Rajasthan woman cop held with illegal weapons in Rohtak

However, the crocodile did not give up easily and continued to hold onto Banne's leg. Vimal Bai did not lose her composure and showed immense bravery by thrusting the stick into the crocodile's eye. The animal then retreated to its safe place, leaving the couple shaken. Although Banne sustained injuries in the attack, his life was not in danger thanks to his wife's bravery.

Vimal Bai reportedly fought for around 15 minutes to save her husband's life from the crocodile attack. Recalling the incident in a clip shared on Twitter, she stated, “I did not think of my own life, I only thought of saving my husband's life. I thought my husband's life would be saved.”

As per a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Banne Singh expressed his profound gratitude towards his wife for her incredible act of bravery. He said that her swift and decisive actions were the best gift he could have ever received, as they saved his life from the deadly crocodile attack.

Twitter users were quick to hail Vimal Bai's extraordinary bravery and called for her to be recognized and awarded for her heroic actions. One user saluted her courage and valour, saying, “Vimla behan apke shaurya aur bahaduri ko salam. (Salute to your valour and bravery Vimla behan.)”

Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “This woman should get some award for bravery.”

Following the incident, Banne Singh was rushed to Mandrayal Hospital and later referred to Karauli due to the severity of his injuries. However, his condition is now stable, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON