Rajasthan youth brutally murdered by girlfriend’s family in Bundi

A 20-year-old man was brutally murdered by the family members of his girlfriend in Rajasthan’s Bundi on Tuesday because he went to meet her late in the night, the police said today. Representational image.

“Both the accused – the girl’s father and uncle – are absconding. The police are searching for them,” Dablana station house officer Mukesh Yadav said.

According to the police, the deceased was accompanied by a friend when he went to the girl’s house.

“The girl’s family was not aware of their relationship. Her father caught the man and his friend from inside the house when they went to meet the girl,” the SHO said.

Later, the girl’s father and his brother brutally assaulted the deceased, Narendra Gurjar, and his friend Jugraj with a stick. “Neighbours quickly intervened and rushed the victims to a nearby hospital where Narendra succumbed to his injuries, while Jugraj is fighting for his life,” Yadav said, adding that the body has been sent for an autopsy.

Narendra suffered five fractures and a severe head injury, while Jugraj sustained fractures in his legs and hands.

The family of the deceased has filed a complaint against the girl’s father Khushiram and uncle Durgalal under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The police have formed a special investigation team to probe the matter. We will nab the culprits soon,” Yadav added.