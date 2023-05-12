Watch: Sachin Pilot invokes ‘Karnataka lesson’ for Congress in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot, a day after launching his ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra' to raise the issue of corruption during the previous Bharatiya Janata Party regime led by Vasundhara Raje, said on Friday that his party must learn from the Karnataka assembly election, which he claimed the party would win because it raised corruption issues against the Basavaraj Bommai government. Ajmer: Congress leader Sachin Pilot during his Jan Sanghrah Yatra in Kishangarh tehsil in Ajmer district, Friday, May 12, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_12_2023_000164B)(PTI)

Pilot has been persistently demanding alleged corruption during the Raje government from his own Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot. “We are going to form a government in Karnataka and the reason behind our win is because we levelled allegations of a 40 per cent commission government…people trusted us and that is why Congress will secure a majority tomorrow. We said the same in Rajasthan too but if we fail to act on our promise, how will we win the public’s confidence…,” Pilot told reporters on the second day of his 125-km-long padyatra from Ajmer to Jaipur.

He also defended his actions and said his march is in the interest of youths and only meant to mount pressure on the government to act ahead of the assembly election, slated later this year.

“I neither harbour a sense of vengeance nor am I against any person….This yatra is against corruption and in the interest of youth…When we go to vote in six months, what will we answer people if we fail to act,” Pilot added.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister has been raking up the cases of paper leaks in government recruitment exams during the BJP regime. Pilot has claimed that he has written to Gehlot but hasn’t seen any action being taken. His yatra is the latest development in the infighting in the state unit.

Pilot and Gehlot have been involved in a power struggle since the Congress formed the government in the state in 2018. The tussle took a major turn in 2020 when Pilot lost his posts of the party's state unit president and deputy chief minister, after leading a failed revolt against the Gehlot government.

