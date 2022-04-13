BJP’s Tejasvi Surya, others detained on way to violence-hit Karauli in Rajasthan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya, Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia and other party leaders were detained on Wednesday after they were stopped from visiting Karauli district, which had witnessed communal clashes last week. A video tweeted by Rajasthan BJP, showed Surya, Poonia and others inside a police van as they chanted slogans of “Congress Party murdabad”.

“The arrest of hundreds of workers including BJP Rajasthan President Dr Satish Poonia, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National President Tejasvi Surya for raising voice for the victims of Karauli violence shows that this government wants to suppress the voice of the innocent at any cost,” the state BJP tweeted.

Prior to his detention, Surya, BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Bangalore South, was stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border from visiting Karauli.

"Section 144 is not in place at where we are now...It's our constitutional right to go to Karauli. This dictatorial govt is snatching our rights, which is why we are protesting," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The BJP-delegation, which was led by Surya, broke into sloganeering and staged a protest against Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

More than 30 people have been injured in Karauli violence which broke out after stones were pelted during a procession on Hindu New Year on April 2.

The police have arrested 105 people in connection with the incident.

Seventeen districts in Rajasthan including Jaipur, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Alwar, and Sawai Madhopur have been placed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for nearly a month to maintain law and order situation.

Earlier, the Rajasthan home department also issued guidelines for organising events and festivals.

Meanwhile, chief minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP's visit to Karauli and said that the saffron party is constantly trying to create a communal atmosphere in Rajasthan.

“This is why sometimes they (BJP) go to Karauli and make misleading statements, and sometimes they submit a memorandum to the Governor, so that tension prevails,” Gehlot's tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

He also warned that strict action will be taken against those who try to disturb Rajasthan's peace and said that the state government instructed the administration to remain vigilant so that no untoward incident takes place.

