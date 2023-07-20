Watch: Rajasthan minister's ‘drunk’ nephew ‘vandalises’ Jaipur hotel; case filed

Harshdeep Khachariyawas, the nephew of Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, was accused of vandalising a hotel in Jaipur while allegedly being in an inebriated state in early hours of Wednesday. A CCTV video from the hotel has captured incident, which is now going viral on social media. CCTV footage from Jaipur hotel showing Harshdeep Khachariyawas in the hotel premises.

As per the hotel owner Abhimanyu Singh, the trouble began when Harshdeep and a group of five to six others arrived at the hotel in a drunken state around 10:15 pm. Singh claimed Harshdeep had an argument with a fellow guest at the hotel, after which the group demanded to the hotel staff to “open every room and check for that guest.”

Also Read: Probe into video showing doctor slapping patient

“…It's against our hotel policy…guest safety is the most important thing for us…we refused to share the details…they later called about 20-25 people who indulged in damaging the hotel property,” Singh alleged. “Our front desk…restaurant were hijacked and staff was threatened with repercussions for objecting…,” he added.

Singh said when they dialed the police on emergency number 100, only two policemen arrived. “…They looked for the guest with whom Harshdeep's altercation had happened…those 25 people then beat the guest in front of the police which was recorded in our CCTV as well…," Singh alleged.

'Attempts to destoy evidence'

He further said the police later took the guest away while the gang of 25 men stayed at their hotel premises till 3-4 am on pre-dawn Wednesday. “They kept asking for alcohol, food and didn't even pay the bill…they later proceeded to the server room in the basement where all CCTV footage was be available to destroy the evidence, but we managed to save it somehow…,” the owner further claimed.

Meanwhile, the Vaishali police station SHO Shiv Narayan, in Jaipur, told news agency ANI that an FIR has been registered in the matter. “Investigation will be conducted based on the complaint. We will take action against the culprit,” he said. However, Singh claimed they are not able to submit the CCTV evidence in the FIR. “…we are being threatened and harassed. We have received several calls, all kinds of pressure is being made on us,” he said.

“The people are suggesting the outcome of the case would be bad for my business as Harshdeep is a minister's relative, but I have faith in the Ashoke Gehlot government as well the justice system,” the owner remarked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music. ...view detail