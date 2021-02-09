'Will oppose till farm laws are not withdrawn': Sachin Pilot
- Pilot is attending farmers' panchayats across different parts of Rajasthan which are being organised by his supporters and MLAs.
Ahead of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to support farmer movement on February 12 and 13, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot during farmer's meet on Tuesday asserted that the protest of farm laws will continue till they are not repealed in the interest of the farmers.
Pilot is attending farmers' panchayats across different parts of the state which are being organised by his supporters and MLAs in what is said to be a show of strength to not just the opposition but also rival chief minister Ashok Gehlot camp.
Addressing a farmer panchayat at Fateh Sagar Taal in Bayana region of Bharatpur in protest of farm laws, Pilot said that the Congress party has always remained with the farmers and will continue to do so. The Central government should cancel the farm laws while farmers have been protesting for a long time.
"Lakhs of farmers are still protesting and several have lost lives in the winter season due to extreme weather conditions. Farmers have been sitting on Delhi's roads for around two and a half months. Farmers always believe in non-violence and continue their stir peacefully while the Central government has tried to remove them from the protest site forcibly," he said.
Rahul Gandhi is coming to Rajasthan to address Kisan panchayats over farm laws to protest Union government's farm laws, said Pilot. The farm laws are not in favour of farmers, he said
During the stir, the farmers didn't break discipline nor did they take law in their hands, he said. On Monday, in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi did not discuss farm laws. The government needs to withdraw farm laws for the bright future of farmers, Pilot said.
Former cabinet minister, Vishwendra Singh was also present with Sachin Pilot at Kisan panchayat.
BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said the Congress is telling lies on the farm laws and misleading farmers on the issue. He said the Congress had also remained in favour of farm reforms like the enforcement of Swaminathan Commission's report.
