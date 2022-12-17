Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Woman dressed up as man arrested for kidnapping minor in Rajasthan's Sirohi

Woman dressed up as man arrested for kidnapping minor in Rajasthan's Sirohi

jaipur news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 07:22 PM IST

Police had initially charged the woman under sections of rape after she was falsely identified as a man.

On December 5, the police detained the accused, who was identified with the help of a picture produced by the girl. (Representational Image)
On December 5, the police detained the accused, who was identified with the help of a picture produced by the girl. (Representational Image)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Police have arrested a woman who dressed up as a man and allegedly kidnapped a minor girl in Rajasthan's Sirohi district.

Police had initially charged the woman under sections of rape after she was falsely identified as a man. The charges were later dropped and she was booked for kidnapping.

Also Read | Man charred to death as car catches fire in Rajasthan's Banswara

SHO of Mahila Thana Maya Pandit said a case was registered on November 28 against Shankar on the complaint of a minor girl, who alleged that she was abducted and raped by the accused.

According to the minor, the accused had sent her home in an auto.

On December 5, the police detained the accused, who was identified with the help of a picture produced by the girl.

Also Read | Jodhbpur cylinder blast: PM announces 2 lakh to kin of deceased

"The accused said he was not a man but a woman living in the guise of a man. A medical examination was conducted in which it was confirmed that the accused was a woman," she said.

While the allegation of rape was found to be false, she was accused of kidnapping the child. Therefore she was arrested and is currently under judicial custody, the SHO said.

Also Read | 15-year-old girl killed by stalker in Rajasthan’s Jalore

The motive behind kidnapping the minor was not known immediately.

According to police, the woman used to disguise as a man for earning a livelihood after he husband deserted her. She used to perform petty jobs like laying tables, catering or holding lamps at weddings among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sirohi
sirohi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out