Jamia Millia reopens but no classes held

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 21:54 IST

New Delhi:

As Jamia Milia Islamia reopened on Monday after its winter break, students were seen streaming into the campus in large numbers primarily to take a look at their classrooms, library and departments, which had come under police assault on December 15 when protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent.

“I first need to take a look at the condition of my department,” said Aquib Javed (25), a student of MA Sociology. “I also need to go to the library to resume my studies since the examinations are approaching. Our entire academic schedule has been disrupted by this incident,” Javed said.

Following the clash between students and police, the university had postponed its semester examinations. The examinations are scheduled to resume from January 9.

“The university has technically opened today but no classes will be held before the examinations are over. The teaching staff has to be here to mark their attendance but students need not come. I am sure more students will start coming in once the examinations begin,” said a professor of the university requesting anonymity.

At the university gates, the guards kept a strict eye on who was entering and refused to let in anyone who did not carry a university identity card.

A majority of the university students, though, were at the campus, primarily to be part of the protest and hunger strike against the CAA and the police brutality outside gate number 7.

Rizwanu Khan (20), a third-year student of History (hons) said, “I am here mainly to be part of the protest. However, since the campus has been opened after so long, we are very happy to be able to roam around inside as well.”

The protestors outside gate number 7 condemned the attack on JNU students on Sunday evening.

At Shaheen Bagh as well, which has been at the centre of protests against the CAA and police excesses against Jamia students, the JNU issue was raised. “We are yet to recover from the shock caused by the incident at Jamia and now the violence at JNU has caused us more pain,” said Gulbano Hazrat Khan (51) at a press conference on the incident at JNU. “The violent attack on JNU students has given more strength to this protest,” she added.