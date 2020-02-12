Jammu-bound Lohit Express derails at Pathankot station, passengers safe; Vande Bharat among trains delayed

cities

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 16:16 IST

PATHANKOT: A major mishap was averted when the Jammu-bound Lohit Express derailed just as it was about to halt at the Pathankot station on Wednesday morning. All passengers are safe.

Four trains, including the superfast Vande Bharat Express, were delayed as the track was to be cleared by railway authorities, officials said.

The Guwahati-Jammu Tawi Lohit Express had slowed down to 10kmph near the Pathankot station when there was a sudden jolt as the last compartment went off track at 10.36am, eyewitnesses said.

Shambu Rai, a passenger, said: “Suddenly, we felt a sharp jerk and heard a loud noise. Fortunately, the train was slow and came to a halt. We found that the last compartment had derailed. Had the train been at a speed, it could have been worse.”

Station superintendent Ashwani Kumar said the authorities were trying to ascertain the reason for the derailment and the priority was to restore traffic.