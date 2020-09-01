JEE Mains exam gets underway in Punjab, Chandigarh

cities

Nearly 14,000 candidates in Punjab are taking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Mains, for admission to undergraduate engineering courses being conducted in two shifts from Tuesday to Sunday. This is the first major entrance exam being conducted nationwide by the National Testing Agency (NTA) during Covid-19 times.

The candidates, who arrived more than an hour before the morning shift was to begin at 9am, were put through thermal scanning and social distancing was strictly maintained at different centres in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Chandigarh. The first shift of the computer-based exam ends at 12 noon, while the afternoon shift will be held from 3pm to 6pm.

Seven lakh students are expected to take the exam across the country over the next six days. Top 2.45 lakh candidates of JEE Mains papers 1 and 2 will take JEE Advanced for entry to 23 IITs. JEE Advanced is to be held on September 27.

Students were given three-layered masks and gloves on reaching the examination centres, where hand sanitisers are freely available. The NTA is using loudspeakers to relay messages as masks could impede audibility of announcements.

The JEE Mains exam is being held amid stiff opposition to the conduct of tests amid Covid concerns.

FIVE CENTRES IN CHANDIGARH, MOHALI

The NTA has set up five exam centres for 7,263 candidates in Chandigarh and Mohali. In January 2020, 8,254 students had taken the exam at four centres. KBDAV School, Sector 7, principal Pooja Prakash has been appointed the exam incharge by NTA.

Since traffic movement between the tricity is allowed during the test hours, the authorities have not taken any steps to transport students to exam centres.

The NTA had held a training session for the teachers conducting the exam.

ALL SET FOR NEET ON SEPTEMBER 13

As many as 15,931 students will take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges in Chandigarh on September 13. Thirty-two centres have been set up for the purpose.

Last year, 16,938 students had taken the exam in 19 centers. This year only 12 students will be allowed to sit in one classroom to maintain social distancing.