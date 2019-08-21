Jewar airport project land to be acquired by September

cities

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority on Wednesday said they had fixed a target of acquiring 1,239.14 hectares of land by September end for the first phase of the Jewar airport project, so that Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) can begin work on time.

The administration and YEIDA want to finish the land acquisition part according to the set timeline because the project is being monitored by the Chief Minister and Prime Minister’s offices, officials said.

The administration on Wednesday took physical possession of 225 hectares of agricultural land in Rohi and 4.5 hectares in Kishorpur village and handed it over to YEIDA for development.

The authority immediately put a board with the UP civil aviation department’s name on it and started fencing the land to prevent encroachment.

“To date, we have handed over physical possession of 433 hectares of agricultural land to YEIDA. On Friday, we will hand over 125 hectares in Dayanatpur. Our aim is to hand over physical possession of over 80% land by September beginning. And by the end of September, we will hand over almost all the required land and pave way for further work,” Abhay Singh, sub-divisional magistrate and in charge of airport project land acquisition, said.

On May 30, NIAL had issued a global tender to select a developer for the project. NIAL will open technical bids on November 6 and financial bid on November 29 this year to select a developer. YEIDA wants to ready the land for the project before the developer is selected.

The process to take possession of land started from Ranhera village and was extended to Parohi, Rohi and Kishorpur. Next in line is Banwari Bas.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on October 30, 2018, notified the acquisition of 1,239.14 hectares for the airport in six villages— Ranhera, Parohi, Rohi, Kishorpur, Dayanatpur and Banwari Bas —in the first phase.

The administration needs to acquire land from 3,000 farmers in the first phase of the project. On the whole, the government requires 5,000 hectares when the airport is developed to its full capacity.

The estimated budget for the Jewar airport project is between ₹15,000 crore and ₹20,000 crore. It is expected to be operational by 2022-2023.

