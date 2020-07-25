JNU student booked for tweets against army

cities

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:28 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi police have booked a Jawaharlal Nehru University research scholar for allegedly trying to “provoke riots and breach of peace” through his tweets against Indian Army.

In the FIR registered at Kapashera police station on July 8, Sajid Bin Sayed has been booked under Indian Penal code section 153 (provocation with intent to cause a riot) and 504 (intentionally insulting with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said a case has been registered based on the complaint and further probe is underway.

When contacted, Sajid said he was not aware of the case against him. “I haven’t received any official information from the police and got to know about the FIR through media reports. Criticising policies is a part of democracy and it is my constitutional right and that is what I did,” said the final-year PhD student.

The FIR, police said, was registered on the basis of a complaint given by one Tejinder Yadav, a resident of Kapashera. In the FIR, Yadav, who has introduced himself as a social worker, has alleged that Sayed has termed Indian Army’s anti-terrorist operations in Kashmir as wrong and against the country.