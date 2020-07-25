e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / JNU student booked for tweets against army

JNU student booked for tweets against army

cities Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Delhi police have booked a Jawaharlal Nehru University research scholar for allegedly trying to “provoke riots and breach of peace” through his tweets against Indian Army.

In the FIR registered at Kapashera police station on July 8, Sajid Bin Sayed has been booked under Indian Penal code section 153 (provocation with intent to cause a riot) and 504 (intentionally insulting with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said a case has been registered based on the complaint and further probe is underway.

When contacted, Sajid said he was not aware of the case against him. “I haven’t received any official information from the police and got to know about the FIR through media reports. Criticising policies is a part of democracy and it is my constitutional right and that is what I did,” said the final-year PhD student.

The FIR, police said, was registered on the basis of a complaint given by one Tejinder Yadav, a resident of Kapashera. In the FIR, Yadav, who has introduced himself as a social worker, has alleged that Sayed has termed Indian Army’s anti-terrorist operations in Kashmir as wrong and against the country.

top news
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In