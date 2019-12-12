e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Cities

Job on ‘fake’ certificate: Seven agri officials skip disability assessment

President of the association Harnek Singh said seven officials posted with the agriculture department have taken the job using ‘fake’ disability certificate.

cities Updated: Dec 12, 2019 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Moga
Hindustantimes
         

Members of Disabled Persons Association here on Thursday alleged that seven agriculture department officials who got job allegedly on the basis of fake disability certificates did not appear for assessment of their physical condition at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh on December 4.

President of the association Harnek Singh said seven officials posted with the agriculture department have taken the job using ‘fake’ disability certificate. “I filed a complaint against Harwinderjit Singh, Dr Manjit Singh, Dr Inderpal Singh, Dr Ram Sarup, Dr Prithipal Singh, Dr Karanjit Singh and Dr Jagseer Singh to the chief minister last year that despite having disability not more than 5-10%, these officials have produced fake certificates of more than 40% disability, which was mandatory for the job,” he said.

“Acting on my complaint, the chief minister’s office directed the department to take action. The agriculture department in December 2018 issued letters to these officials, asking them to go through disability assessment from Patiala civil surgeon. But they did not appear for the assessment,” he said.

“On another request to the CM, the agriculture department issued another letter directing them to go through the disability assessment at PGIMER and submit treatment records. The PGIMER medical record department informed the department that these officials have been informed to appear at PGIMER on December 4. But none of the officials visited, while only three submitted the record,” he added.

Seeking strict action against them, association’s general secretary Harbans Singh said taking jobs through ‘fake’ disability certificate is a violation of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 and the government must terminate their services for not following directions.

Agriculture director Sutantar Kumar Airi said that in response to the letters sent to the officials, they had stated that the since the matter was sub-judice, they will wait for the court order.

top news
Two killed in firing in Assam as anger over Citizenship Bill grips North East
Two killed in firing in Assam as anger over Citizenship Bill grips North East
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Thunderstorm, heavy rains lash Delhi, several flights diverted; brings in winter chill
Thunderstorm, heavy rains lash Delhi, several flights diverted; brings in winter chill
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
My home state is burning: Papon cancels Delhi show amid tension in Assam
My home state is burning: Papon cancels Delhi show amid tension in Assam
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities