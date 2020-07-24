Journalist murder: Vijay Nagar SHO suspended, cases transferred to Kotwali police station

cities

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:14 IST

Two days after journalist Vikram Joshi succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained in front of his minor daughters on the night of July 20, the Ghaziabad police on Friday suspended the station house officer (SHO) of Vijay Nagar police station under whose jurisdiction the shooting took place and the case investigation has been transferred to Kotwali police station.

Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ghaziabad, has also directed his officers to brief all police post in-charges to identify cases that involve previous or ongoing enmities and take immediate steps to prevent further violence.

Joshi was shot and injured on the night of July 20 at Mata Colony in Vijay Nagar while he was returning home from his sister’s place with his two minor daughters. He succumbed to injuries early morning on July 22.

The suspects who attacked him were also involved in a brawl with him on July 16, after which Joshi had complained to the police that the men were harassing his niece. The in-charge of Pratap Vihar police post, instead of lodging an FIR on the complaint, made the two parties reach a compromise. An FIR on that complaint was lodged only the day after Joshi was shot.

“I have suspended the SHO of Vijay Nagar police station for laxity in supervision. The in-charge of the Pratap Vihar police post was suspended immediately after the shooting. The personnel have been asked to work in public interest and the circle officers have been asked to brief police post in-charges to identify cases where there is an enmity angle and take preventive action,” Naithani said in a video statement released to the press on Friday.

“During the period from July 16 (when the brawl took place) to July 20 (when Joshi was shot) there was lax supervision on the part of the SHO and no preventive or legal action was taken. The case investigation has now been transferred to Kotwali police station,” another press statement released by the police said.

Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city), said Joshi’s murder case as well as the case of harassment of his niece have been transferred to Kotwali police station. “The suspension of the SHO is based on inputs of inquiry which is being conducted by a circle officer,” he added.

The police, in connection with Joshi’s murder, have arrested nine suspects and an inquiry is on to determine the role of the police post in-charge who was suspended following the incident.

Joshi’s family also alleged that the local police did not respond when Joshi called the post in-charge just hours before the shooting, requesting his help, after he saw the suspects outside his sister’s house, where he had come to attend his niece’s birthday party.

Joshi’s family said the transfer of cases to another station will ensure that the investigation is done in an unbiased manner. “Vikram’s mother was scheduled to undergo an operation of the removal of stones on July 21, the day after my uncle was shot. Now, she is upset and refusing treatment. His sister is also under severe stress and we had to take her to a hospital,” Vimal Joshi, Joshi’s nephew, said.

“The police have done the right thing by transferring the cases to Kotwali as the investigation team will be new and will conduct an unbiased investigation. In case there are any issues, we will approach senior officers. The medical examination and statements before the magistrate (in connection with harassment case) have been completed,” Vikram said.