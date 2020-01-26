Kalyan ground holds a big family of protesters

cities

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 00:59 IST

Yusuf Munshi, 72, spends over 18 hours sitting on the ground at Govindwadi in Kalyan to make his opinion on Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) heard.

Munshi knows that at his age his voice might not be strong enough to get heard, however he want to support who want to make a change.

Like Munshi, 30-year-old Huda Muramkar, mother of three and a school teacher, hardly slept for over three hours in the past four days. Being a working mother, she has to juggle between her work and family. She spends six hours daily at the Govindwadi protest, now called Shaheen Baugh of Kalyan.

Muramkar said, “I have barely slept in the past four days, however that is least of my concern. My family supports me and when my children go to school, my mother-in-law and other family members join us on the ground.”

The 3,000 people begin the protest every night by reading the preamble, conduct discussions on various topics like democracy, secularism and constitution. The protesters perform plays and action songs.

The small Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation ground in Govindwadi had never seen such a protest earlier. The by-lanes of Govindwadi, which were known to be unsafe, are now reverberating on the beats of nationalism.

Munshi said, “At this age, it is not easy for me to express myself or protest, however, I have seen the difficult times our nation has gone through and can predict the impact such black laws can have on the country. I will continue to fight till the CAA is revoked.”

Dr Rameez Falke, 32, a diabetologist, completes his consultations during the day and joins the crowd at the ground.

“I am at the ground for 16 hours. We have become family. In a diverse country like ours, there is bound to be difference of opinion. But, if there are so many people raising their voice, the voice needs to be taken seriously,” said Falke.

There is no organisation that are supporting or backing the protestors at Govindwadi. They are inspired by protesters at Shaheen Bagh and have named themselves Kalyan’s Shaheen Bagh. There is a donation box near the stage where people can put money. The money is used to provide tea, water and first-aid to those present there.

Falke added, “Many get food from home and share. Many have donated blankets, snacks and water.”

The families in and around the area ensure that at least one member of the family is present at the protest round the clock.

Nazriya Sheikh, 24, and her husband take turns to be part of the protest. She said, “During the day, I go to the ground. He joins the protest in the evening while I go home to complete my chores. My father in law is unwell but he too spends at least an hour at the ground.”

Sunday will be the fifth day of the protest.

Support for the protest has also poured from all quarters. Some have readily agreed to cancel their bookings for the ground or change the schedule.

Asif , 54, (who refused to give his surname, said, “A relative of mine had booked this ground for his daughter’s wedding today. We realised the importance of the protest and advanced the time of the function so that we could wrap it up in a few hours. We asked some protesters to occupy a part of the ground and did not disturb them.”