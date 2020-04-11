Kalyan hospital to treat only Covid patients

cities

Patients will not be able to undergo dialysis at Holy Cross Hospital in Kalyan because Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided to admit only Covid patients here. KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said, “We will make sure the regular patients get slot at three hospitals.”

A representative of Holy Cross Hospital said, “We are in talks with the civic body to dedicate the hospital for Covid patients only. We will make alternative arrangements for dialysis patients.”