Kalyan hospital to treat only Covid patients

Kalyan hospital to treat only Covid patients

cities Updated: Apr 11, 2020 20:31 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Patients will not be able to undergo dialysis at Holy Cross Hospital in Kalyan because Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided to admit only Covid patients here. KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said, “We will make sure the regular patients get slot at three hospitals.”

A representative of Holy Cross Hospital said, “We are in talks with the civic body to dedicate the hospital for Covid patients only. We will make alternative arrangements for dialysis patients.”

