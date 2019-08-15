Kalyan taluka doles out ₹15k, foodgrains for flood-affected

cities

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:51 IST

Almost 10 days after their houses got flooded for the second time this monsoon, the villagers across Kalyan taluka are finally getting help from the civic authority.

Soon after the flooding, the Kalyan tehsildar initiated a survey of the affected houses across the city and rural parts of Kalyan and Dombivli.

“The survey is underway, however, we have decided to start providing the necessary help of foodgrains and money to the needy from Thursday,” said Deepak Aakade, tehsildar, Kalyan.

As per the tehsildar, affected residents will be provided with ₹15,000, 10kg of wheat and 10kg of rice.

The July 27 and August 4 floods affected several residents across Kalyan taluka. The deluge on July 27, which was caused by the overflowing of Ulhas river, affected villages near Kalyan city and the August 4 flood caused by the Barvi dam water release led to severe flooding in villages.

“The help from the authority is coming very late. Several social groups have already helped us with food grains and clothes. The money will be helpful as we can at least pay our monthly expenses with it. Even today we are recovering from the loss as the flood destroyed everything,” said Mahesh Lal, 35, a resident of Kamba village, whose house was flooded twice this monsoon.

As per the survey done by the tehsildar, a total of 21 villages were affected on both days.

The villages affected were Nadgaon, Khadavli, Raita, Vasat, Shevali, Titwala, Chavre, Vaholi, Kosle among others. Of the 1,558 panchnamas from these areas, the tehsildar team has completed 1,462 panchnamas, while the rest will be completed soon.

At least 31 other areas on the outskirts of the city, including Shahad, Manda, Ambivli, Kalyan, Chikanghar, Katemanivali, Daudi, Nilje, Hedutane, Netivli, Ayre and Bhopar, were flooded.

Of the 19,065 panchnamas from these areas, the tehsildar team has completed 8,709.

“The survey has reached the last phase and will be completed in another week,” added Aakade.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 00:51 IST