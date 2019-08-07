Karnala bird sanctuary in Navi Mumbai shut till Friday

cities

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:21 IST

Karnala bird sanctuary has been shut for tourists till Friday as the trekking path has become dangerous after continuous rain.

Pradeep Chavan, forest official, Karnala bird sanctuary, said, “This is the first time that the sanctuary has been closed for safety reasons. Trails have become slippery and are not safe. The sanctuary will open on Saturday.”

Loose soil and rocks have fallen on the trekking paths. They will have to be removed before visitors are allowed into the sanctuary. The official said the small pond at the sanctuary is overflowing, flooding parts of the sanctuary.

“The heavy downpour has disturbed the nesting of oriental dwarf Kingfisher,” said Chavan.

On Tuesday, many visitors had to return as the sanctuary was shut.

“We took two days leave from office to go to Karnala. We decided to go on weekdays to avoid the weekend rush but we were disappointed to know that the sanctuary was closed,” said Mukesh Bhardwaj, 31, a Belapur resident.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 00:21 IST