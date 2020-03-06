Kartarpur corridor: Scuffle over releasing calendar carrying Imran’s image

cities

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:05 IST

Activists of the Dal Khalsa, a Sikh hardliner group, on Friday entered into a scuffle with members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force over the release of the original version of Nanakshahi calendar from the Akal Takht secretariat in Amritsar.

The calendar carried a photograph of the Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony being addressed by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Takht secretariat incharge intervened and allowed the Dal Khalsa members to release the calendar from the outside platform of the secretariat.

The Nanakshahi calendar format was accepted by the SGPC general house and ratified by the Akal Takht in 2003 but was rejected by the apex gurdwara body in 2010 saying it needed to be amended.