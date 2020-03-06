e-paper
Kartarpur corridor: Scuffle over releasing calendar carrying Imran's image

Kartarpur corridor: Scuffle over releasing calendar carrying Imran’s image

Mar 06, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Activists of the Dal Khalsa, a Sikh hardliner group, on Friday entered into a scuffle with members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force over the release of the original version of Nanakshahi calendar from the Akal Takht secretariat in Amritsar.

The calendar carried a photograph of the Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony being addressed by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Takht secretariat incharge intervened and allowed the Dal Khalsa members to release the calendar from the outside platform of the secretariat.

The Nanakshahi calendar format was accepted by the SGPC general house and ratified by the Akal Takht in 2003 but was rejected by the apex gurdwara body in 2010 saying it needed to be amended.

