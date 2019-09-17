e-paper
Kartarpur corridor to be opened for pilgrims on Nov 9: Pak official

cities Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:16 IST
Lahore: Pakistan on Monday announced that the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor will be opened for Indian Sikh pilgrims on November 9.

The announcement was made during the maiden visit of local and foreign journalists to the proposed Kartarpur corridor in Narowal, some 125km from Lahore, amid fresh tension between India and Pakistan after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Project director Atif Majid told the visiting journalists that so far 86 per cent of the work on the corridor has been completed and it will be opened on November 9.

Majid said the development work will be completed by next month.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district up to the border will be constructed by India.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 01:16 IST

