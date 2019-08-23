Kartarpur corridor will be opened in Nov: Pak

cities

Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said despite tension with India, his country is committed to open the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims from November.

“Pakistan is committed to open the corridor in November on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak,” he said in Islamabad on Thursday. A meeting on the corridor would take place soon, he added.

The proposed corridor will allow Sikhs to visit the shrine, located only a few kilometres from the border, without visa. However, Faisal said he was not sure if India would remain committed to the project, which many thought could help bridge differences between the two countries.

On the reports of stranded Indians in Pakistan after snapping of rail and bus links, Faisal said he had no knowledge of any Indian citizens in Pakistan. “If there were any, we are ready to facilitate their return. They can go back on foot through the Wagha border because that is open,” he said.

