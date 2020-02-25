e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / KDMC chief orders status check of all sewage plants

KDMC chief orders status check of all sewage plants

cities Updated: Feb 25, 2020 00:34 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

After the Supreme Court (SC) pulled up Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for poor sewage treatment causing pollution in Waldhuni river, civic commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi on Monday asked all officials concerned to file an affidavit stating the work status of sewage treatment projects on March 5.

In a review meeting with National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board , NGO Vanashakti and contractors, Suryavanshi said, “I have asked officials to file affidavits with details on March 5 when another meeting will be held.” Assistant commissioner Umakant Gaikwad, solid waste management chief Ghanshyam Navangul, sewage project executive engineer Chadrakant Kolte were also present in the meeting.

Recently, a road had turned pink in colour owing to pollution.

On February 5, the apex court, while hearing a petition filed by Vanashakti, had slammed KDMC for failing to ensure untreated sewage is not released into Ulhas and Waldhuni rivers. The SC has asked the KDMC chief to be present in the court on March 25.

top news
‘True, loyal friend’: Donald Trump affirms India relationship
‘True, loyal friend’: Donald Trump affirms India relationship
4 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
4 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit
6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad decline invite to state banquet for Trump
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad decline invite to state banquet for Trump
Modi and Trump’s speeches went beyond the transactional | HT Editorial
Modi and Trump’s speeches went beyond the transactional | HT Editorial
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities