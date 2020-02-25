KDMC chief orders status check of all sewage plants

cities

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 00:34 IST

After the Supreme Court (SC) pulled up Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for poor sewage treatment causing pollution in Waldhuni river, civic commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi on Monday asked all officials concerned to file an affidavit stating the work status of sewage treatment projects on March 5.

In a review meeting with National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board , NGO Vanashakti and contractors, Suryavanshi said, “I have asked officials to file affidavits with details on March 5 when another meeting will be held.” Assistant commissioner Umakant Gaikwad, solid waste management chief Ghanshyam Navangul, sewage project executive engineer Chadrakant Kolte were also present in the meeting.

Recently, a road had turned pink in colour owing to pollution.

On February 5, the apex court, while hearing a petition filed by Vanashakti, had slammed KDMC for failing to ensure untreated sewage is not released into Ulhas and Waldhuni rivers. The SC has asked the KDMC chief to be present in the court on March 25.