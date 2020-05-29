KDMC official, peon test positive

cities

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:56 IST

A deputy municipal commissioner and a peon of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

A doctor from KDMC’s health department tested positive on Tuesday, following which, tests of 25 staffers were conducted. A 55-year-old deputy municipal commissioner, who was a high-risk contact of the doctor, and the 30-year-old peon tested positive.

“Both of them are asymptomatic. We suspect the peon was infected from outside. We have decided to test his mother too,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.